The Granada Theatre Hosts 1st Thursday: After Hours

June 4, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Come celebrate 1st Thursday: After Hours! this month at The Granada Theatre. From 7:30-9:30pm the Granada Theatre will light up the big screen with the return of classic cinema, screening a sneak peek reel of their upcoming film series of four distinct genres that will be showing at the theater throughout the summer. Upstairs in the McCune Founders Room, Sio Tepper will be on the piano and will get guests toe tapping to everyone’s favorite show tunes! There will be a chance to win free movie tickets, a no-host bar, light bites, complimentary wine tasting from Summerland Winery, and more!