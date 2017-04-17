Calendar » The Granada Theatre Presents Amistad

April 17, 2017 from 7:00 pm

Steven Spielberg’s unforgettable true story, Amistad,comes to The Granada Theatre on April 17 at 7:00p.m.

Based on the true story of the 1839 rebellion aboard the slave ship La Amistad, this film presents the remarkable dialogue regarding the issue of slavery in the U.S before the Civil War. Starring Morgan Freeman, DijmonHounsou, Pete Postletwaite, Nigel Hawthorne, one of the greatest living actors, Anthony Hopkins, and Matthew McConaughey, this film’s highly acclaimed cast demonstrates the political symbol for the inherent struggle between the North and South.

Part of the Movies that Matter with Hal Conklin Series, Amistad highlights the best of humanity. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2nN5anx or by calling the theatre box office at (805) 899-2222.p