Calendar » The Granada Theatre Presents Benise in The Spanish Guitar, Live!

July 20, 2014 from 4:00pm

The Granada Theatre is proud to present Benise with his Emmy Award winning Nights of Fire cast in The Spanish Guitar live at The Granada Theatre on July 20 at 4:00 pm. Benise, a Santa Barbara native, will showcase classic songs from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Queen, Bach, and The Eagles and marry them with Spanish guitar and Spanish dance. Benise’s love of both Spanish Guitar and rock brings a fierce intensity to these new interpretations of his favorite classic anthems.

Tickets range in price from $23–$53 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please visit http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=3577 to purchase or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222. For all sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kristi Newton, Director of Development, by phone at (805) 451-2932 or via email at [email protected]