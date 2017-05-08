Calendar » The Granada Theatre Presents Birdman of Alcatraz

May 8, 2017 from 7:00 PM

On Monday, May 8 at 7:00pm, The Granada Theatre will screen biographical drama film, Birdman of Alcatraz, on its 4K high-definition digital cinema system.

Starring Burt Lancaster, who was nominated for Best Actor in his leading role as Robert Stroud, Birdman of Alcatraz tells the true story of a federal-prison inmate who was sentenced to life in solitary confinement after killing a prison guard. Combatting his loneliness by nursing birds back to health, Stroud becomes a talented ornithologist and publishes a book on bird diseases from inside his jail cell. After falling in love with a fellow bird-enthusiast, Stella, Stroud is suddenly relocated to Alcatraz, and his relationships with Stella and the birds are threatened.

Come experience this 1962 biography like never before on the Granada’s state-of-the-art big screen in support of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series! Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased by calling the Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222, or visiting http://bit.ly/2oze0EZ