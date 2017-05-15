Calendar » The Granada Theatre Presents Concussion

May 15, 2017 from 7:00 pm

As part of the Movies That Matter Film Series, The Granada Theatre presents Peter Landsman’s film Concussion on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 7:00 pm!

Based on the remarkable true story, Concussion follows Dr. Bennet Omalu as he discovers the relationship between football-related concussions and brain damage, forever changing the future of concussion protocol. Will Smith plays Dr. Omalu, a Kenyan-born genius who graduated from medical school at the age of 16 and holds eight advanced degrees as well as multiple board certifications, such as a board-certified forensic pathologist. After his investigation of the Pittsburgh Steeler’s superstar, Mike Webster, Omalu finds that Webster’s brain was damaged because of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disease caused by the estimated 70,000 blows to his head he suffered as a football player. The credits reveal some of the changes and protocols to youth and professional sports that have been established since Dr. Omalu’s first published paper in 2005.

Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased by calling the Theatre box office at (805) 899-2222 or by visiting the website at http://bit.ly/2nVf4nn.

