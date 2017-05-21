Calendar » The Granada Theatre presents Los Albaniles

May 21, 2017 from 3:00 pm

The Granada Theatre presents Los Albaniles as a part of the Cine en Domingo Film Series on Sunday, May 21, at 3:00 p.m!

Based on the novel by Vicente Lenero, this classical Mexican movie shows the classic lifestyle of the Mexican construction workers during the 1970s. The film begins with the police investigation of the murder of a night-watch worker, played by Ignacio Lopez Tarso. The investigation expands to the corruption, robberies, acts of infidelity, envy and the poor treatment that these bricklayers receive from their bosses.

Presented in Spanish with English Subtitles, this film engages the Latino community and all who love the classic and contemporary Spanish language films from Latin America. The film will be introduced with captivating dialogue between civic leader, Monique Limon, and local media personality, Andy Valdez.

Tickets are $10-20 and can be purchased by calling the Granada Theatre’s box office at (805) 899-2222 or by visiting http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=8914