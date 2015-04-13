Calendar » The Granada Theatre Presents: STEAMBOAT BILL, JR. Featuring The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra

April 13, 2015 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

The Granada Theatre’s Concert Series is pleased to welcome STEAMBOAT BILL, JR., starring Buster Keaton and featuring the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra. This is a very rare event as this will be the only time this year it will happen anywhere in the world, with the entire orchestra hailing from New York City performing the original score. The Paragon Ragtime Orchestra (PRO) is the world's leading silent film accompanist, with more than 650 screenings to its credit. This is an experiential show featuring a great film, a beautiful score, in a historic theatre, with a fantastic orchestra tying it all together. Steamboat Bill, Jr. (Buster Keaton, 1928) has Keaton playing as the hapless son of a Mississippi riverboat Captain, who tries to learn the family business, that results with an extremely funny and fantastic cyclone finale.

Ticket prices are $23 - $63 and are available through The Granada Theatre’s Box Office. Please click here to purchase, or call the Box Office at (805) 899-2222.