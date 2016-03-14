Calendar » The Granada Theatre Presents “The Spitfire Grill”

March 14, 2016 from 5:00pm

Join us for the next installment of the Movies that Matter with Hal Conklin film series on Monday, March 14, with a heartwarming screening of “The Spitfire Grill.”

The Spitfire Grill is cinema at its finest. In this masterfully told tale, we travel a journey with people who could be our mother, sister, brother, son. The central character is a young woman whose life has guarded a grieving wound. After being imprisoned for manslaughter, Perchance (Percy) is released, and lands a job as a waitress in the Spitfire Grill where the grill's regular customers quickly become suspicious of Percy's mysterious past. Perchance has the dream of a new life: a life in which she can find a place sage enough to heal herself.

General Admission tickets are $10.00 and include open seating. Reserved seating in the Lodge is available for $20 per ticket. Visit http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=6234 to purchase tickets, or by calling The Granada Theatre’s Box Office at (805) 899-2222.