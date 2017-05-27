Calendar » The Granada Theatre Presents The Ten Commandments!

May 27, 2017 from 2:00 pm

Come experience the epic, biblical film, The Ten Commandments, in the cutting-edge 4k digital cinema system at The Granada Theatre on Saturday, May 27th at 2pm.

Enjoy the ultramodern sound, lighting, and electronic system that presents the 1956 film in a way that you’ve never seen before. Part of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series, this film dramatizes the journey of Moses, an adopted Egyptian prince embarks on a journey to release his people from captivity and plagues. Leading the Exodus and confronting challenges along the way, Moses finds himself on Mount Sinai where God presents him the Ten Commandments.

Visit The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.) and witness this seven-time Academy Award winning film in honor of the life and work of film composer and Santa Barbara resident, Elmer Bernstein. Tickets can be purchased at http://bit.ly/2nMPd0u or by calling the theatre box office at (805) 899-2222. This film will screen from 2:00pm – 6:00pm.