The Granada Theatre Presents "The Way"

March 16, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Granada Theatre Film Series is proud to present the “Movies that Matter” Series, an extraordinary selection of films that touch the soul and teach us about love and forgiveness. On Monday, March 16 at 7:00pm, the second film in the series, THE WAY, will screen on state-of-the-art 4K digital cinema. This event will include a discussion and Q&A with audience members following the film, led by former Santa Barbara mayor and series curator Hal Conklin. The Way (2010), starring and directed by Emilio Estevez, tells the story of a father (Martin Sheen) who heads overseas to recover the body of his estranged son (Emilio Estevez), who died while traveling the "El Camino de Santiago," and decides to take the pilgrimage himself. This beautifully crafted narrative is sure to leave audience members in awe of the protagonist’s bravery and unique journey. Rated PG-13, 123 minutes.

$10 General Admission, $20 Reserved Seating