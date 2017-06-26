Calendar » The Granada Theatre Presents Trading Places

June 26, 2017 from 7:00 pm

Join us at The Granada Theatre on Monday, June 26th for lots of laughs with Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd in the film Trading Places . Part of the Elmer Bernstein Memorial Film Series, this1983 comedy classic will screen in honor and memory of the Santa Barbara resident and chart-topping composer and songwriter.

Dan Aykroyd (best known for his roles in The Blues Brothersand Ghostbusters) plays an upper-class executive Louis Winthorpe III and Eddie Murphy (best known for his roles in The Nutty Professor andThe Beverly Hills Cop series) plays a down-and-out hustler, Billy Ray Valentine, who both are the subjects of a bet by successful brokers Mortimer and Randolph Duke. When Winthorpe, an employee of the Dukes, is framed for a crime, the brokers place Valentine in his position. Come enjoy the comical and witty journey of Valentine and Winthorpeas they try to turn the tables against Mortimer and Duke.

Trading Places screens at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.) on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 7:00pm. Tickets range in price from $10-20 and can be purchased online herehttp://bit.ly/2nc0rrJ or by calling the theatre box office at (805) 899- 2222.