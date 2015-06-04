Calendar » The Granada Theatre’s “Granada Underground” Presents He’s My Brother, She’s My Sister

June 4, 2015 from 10:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Introducing the first-ever Granada Underground, an intimate live music performance featuring the popular Los Angeles folk-rock band He's My Brother, She's My Sister. Self-described purveyors of "glam-folk," "cirque rock," "garage country," and "desert pop," He's My Brother, She's My Sister specialize in theatrical, forward-thinking folk-rock. They have toured the country and Europe to sell out crowds in LA, NY, SF, Atlanta, Chicago, London and many more. They have performed at Bonaroo, Austin City Limits, Summerfest, Secret Garden Party, Voodoo Fest and many others, sharing bills with Jack White, The Black Keys, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes, and Paul McCartney. Tickets for this show are only $20 and can be purchased here or at the door (Founders Room Bar opens at 9:30 PM and the show begins at 10 PM).