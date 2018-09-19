Calendar » The Granada Theatre’s Volunteer Ambassadors Program

September 19, 2018 from 6:30pm

The Granada Theatre is now accepting applications for its Volunteer Ambassador Program, and will be holding an orientation on Tuesday, September 19 at 6:30pm at the Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). Created in 2008 after the renovation of The Granada Theatre was complete, the program boasts over 125 volunteers who work as ambassadors for the theater with the community, and serve an important role in delivering the best possible guest experience for every performance. To learn more about The Granada Theatre’s Volunteer Ambassador Program, please contact Megan Landry, House Manager, at 805-899-3000 or [email protected] For more information, please visit www.granadasb.org.