THE GREAT BEAUTY (ITALY) - Film

February 25, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Jep is a well-known journalist whose success has placed him at the center of Rome's decadent social world. But Jep is also the author of an acclaimed novel, written years ago, and he remains haunted by the career he failed to pursue when he chose the seductive ease of his current life.

At the beginning of this screening in the For Your Consideration series, we show the Oscar-nominated Animated Short: GET A HORSE!