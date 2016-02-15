Calendar » The Great Debaters

February 15, 2016 from 7:00 P.M. - 9:30 P.M.

Part of the Movies that Matter with Hal Conklin film series.



Based on the true story of a young professor of an all-black college in 1935 Marshall, Texas, we are able to experience history as first-hand observers of a little-known event that was foundational to the civil rights movement.



Starring Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker. 126 minutess, PG-13.