The Guilded Table Presents Findings Market

June 3, 2017 from 11:00am - 6:00pm

Findings Market is a curated marketplace in Santa Barbara featuring over 30 local artisans ranging from apparel and accessories to ceramics, apothecary, home and lifestyle goods. This one day event will take place Saturday, June 3rd from 11am-6pm in The Funk Zone at The Waterline alongside The Guilded Table, Topa Topa Brewing Co, Lama Dog Tap Room & Bottle Shop, The Nook and Fox Wine Co.

Sip, shop, discover.

Happenings @ Findings Market:

-Sip and Sweat with Lululemon and Topa Topa Brewing Co - 10am-11am // Free beach side yoga class

-Live Music Lineup:

- The Brambles: 2-4

- Skin and Bones: 4-6

- DJ After Party: 7-9

-Build Your Own Bag Workshop with Bed Stu - All day @ The Guilded Table

-Create Your Own Custom Jewels with Jules by the Sea - All day @ The Guilded Table

-Henna Tattoos – All day @ Findings Market

Contact - [email protected]

Learn more - @findingsmarket