The Hallelujah Project 2014
The Santa Barbara Choral Society presents The Hallelujah Project 2014 on Saturday, December 13 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 14 at 3 p.m. The popular (and critically acclaimed) family-friendly holiday musical revue returns again to the Lobero stage. Conductor JoAnne Wasserman will lead the 80+ voices of the Santa Barbara Choral Society and Orchestra, soloists, and the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus in a fun-filled performance of holiday entertainment that will again feature an orchestrated celebrity narration of “The Night Before Christmas.”
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: December 13, 2014 8:00 PM
- Price: Section A - $46.50 Section B - $36.50 Section C - $26.50 Students - $14
- Location: Lobero Theatre Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/sbcs-hallelujah-project/