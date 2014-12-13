Calendar » The Hallelujah Project 2014

December 13, 2014 from 8:00 PM

The Santa Barbara Choral Society presents The Hallelujah Project 2014 on Saturday, December 13 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, December 14 at 3 p.m. The popular (and critically acclaimed) family-friendly holiday musical revue returns again to the Lobero stage. Conductor JoAnne Wasserman will lead the 80+ voices of the Santa Barbara Choral Society and Orchestra, soloists, and the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus in a fun-filled performance of holiday entertainment that will again feature an orchestrated celebrity narration of “The Night Before Christmas.”