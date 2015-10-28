Calendar » The Hand That Feeds

October 28, 2015 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Film Screening + Q&A Skype Session/UCSB Multicultural Center Theater



Behind the scenes in New York City’s eateries, undocumented immigrant workers confront sub-legal wages, dangerous machinery, and abusive managers. Previously uninterested in politics, sandwich-maker Mahoma López led a group of co-workers in a fight against these workplace conditions in January 2012. The ensuing power struggle turned a city block into a battlefield in America’s new wage wars. A Skype Q&A session with filmmakers Robin Blotnik and Rachel Lears will follow this “captivating David and Goliath story” (Indiewire). (88 min, English, 2014)