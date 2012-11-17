Calendar » The Handmade Show from Kyrgyzstan

November 17, 2012 from 10 AM - 6 PM

From the high mountains of Kyrgyzstan comes an extraordinary collection of art and handicrafts, including one-of-a-kind wool felt rugs, embroidered wall hangings, housewares, toys for children, hats, slippers and unique silk scarves with felt inlays. Show is three days long, beginning with an opening reception on Friday, Nov 16 from 6-8. We will be open both Saturday and Sunday, Nov 17-18, from 10 to 6. For more information, call Anne at 805-640-8765.