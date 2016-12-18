Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 12:17 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

The Harmonix Holiday Concert

December 18, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Get in the holiday spirit at this 90-minute concert featuring The Rubicon Harmonix and The Harmonix Juniors and performances by Broadway stars Teri Bibb, Jennifer Leigh Warren and others. One night only! Sunday, December 18 @ 7 pm

Purchase tickets online by Nov. 28 to be entered to WIN a personal visit from Santa. View contest rules and regulations at www.rubicontheatre.org

For more information, call the box office at 805.667.2900

Rubicon Theatre Company
1006 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA  93001

 

