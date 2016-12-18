The Harmonix Holiday Concert
Get in the holiday spirit at this 90-minute concert featuring The Rubicon Harmonix and The Harmonix Juniors and performances by Broadway stars Teri Bibb, Jennifer Leigh Warren and others. One night only! Sunday, December 18 @ 7 pm
Purchase tickets online by Nov. 28 to be entered to WIN a personal visit from Santa. View contest rules and regulations at www.rubicontheatre.org
For more information, call the box office at 805.667.2900
Rubicon Theatre Company
1006 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
