Calendar » The Harmonix Holiday Concert

December 18, 2016 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

Get in the holiday spirit at this 90-minute concert featuring The Rubicon Harmonix and The Harmonix Juniors and performances by Broadway stars Teri Bibb, Jennifer Leigh Warren and others. One night only! Sunday, December 18 @ 7 pm



Purchase tickets online by Nov. 28 to be entered to WIN a personal visit from Santa. View contest rules and regulations at www.rubicontheatre.org



For more information, call the box office at 805.667.2900



Rubicon Theatre Company

1006 E. Main Street

Ventura, CA 93001