The Healthy Child and Adolescent Psychology Workshop Series

March 9, 2013 from 10:00a - 2:30p

Antioch University Santa Barbara (AUSB) is pleased to present our first Healthy Child and Adolescent Psychology Workshop Series. Practicing therapists and anyone else with an interest in this field are welcome to attend any or all of these workshops, which take place over three Saturdays: March 9, March 23, and April 6, 2013