Calendar » The Heart of Leadership – The Courage to Change

October 27, 2016 from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Join Dr. Laura Ciel and Bill Poett, Co-Founders of Life Advance International, for a provocative, inspiring and

transformational glimpse into their program, “The Heart of Leadership – The Courage To Change.”

You’ll walk away with one of our most powerful leadership principles and learn how to:

Understand your place as a leader and change agent.

Expand your leadership character and skills with the six essential character qualities and the six secrets great leaders use to drive change.

Harness untapped potential and profitability by placing people first.

Happy Hour 5:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Presentation 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

RSVP – Free for Members

Non-Members – $10

At Life Advance International, Co-founders Bill Poett and Dr. Laura Ciel specialize in allowing you to maximize the results you experience in your personal and professional life with the world’s first fully integrated personal and professional development training programs.

Dr. Ciel inspires change not only through her rigorous 25-year background in clinical psychology, but also through her open heart, clarity, and honesty. An internationally accredited coach, she trains businesses, non-profits, and other groups to master transformation. Her intense passion to give all people the opportunity to live life FULL OUT empowers you to embrace challenges in all areas of life and still ADVANCE in a powerful way!

Bill Poett is first and foremost a Warrior Heart with 11 degrees of Black Belt and 30 years of Peak Performance training for members of America’s most elite military, corporate, and athletic teams. He believes that love is the most powerful force on earth and service the highest calling. A nationally acclaimed transformational guide, author, corporate facilitator, and radio personality Bill’s no-nonsense approach to personal and professional empowerment changes the way people manage their lives and businesses.