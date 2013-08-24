Calendar » The Highest Pass screening

August 24, 2013 from 07:30pm

The Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 welcomes yogi and guru Anand Mehrotra, the leader of The Highest Pass, who visits us from India for a Q&A after the film along with producer/director Adam Schomer who is also featured in the film. The film will screen on Saturday, August 24, 2013 @ 7:30 PM. Tickets can be purchased at http://centeroftheheart.com/event/the-highest-pass-screening for $10.00 or at the door. The Highest Pass is a feature documentary film that takes us on an adventure into the Himalayas of India, over sheer icy cliffs, and over the highest road in the world. We follow a daring Yogi (Anand Mehrotra) who leads 7 others on motorcycles in this physical and spiritual quest to realize that “Only the one who dies, truly lives.”

Please contact Reverend Maryum Morse at Center of the Heart at 805-964-4861

For more information on this event and others, visit www.centeroftheheart.com