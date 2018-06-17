Calendar » The History and Geography of Beer: A Cellar Series Event

October 13, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Cellar Series - Talk. Drink. Eat. Mingle.

Beer is a modestly alcoholic beverage fermented from cereal grains. Across the inhabited Earth and the millennia of history and pre-history, beer has played a prominent role in human activity, including culture, migration, economics, art and literature, and more, and it continues to do so. This role extends to virtually all societies in all places at all times. In this lecture, Mr. Montello present a concise but broad overview of beer in human history and geography. To further convey some of the considerable stylistic variety of beer, we will sample notable examples of beer styles during the lecture.

About the speaker:

Dan Montello has been professor of Geography at UCSB since 1992; he is also affiliated professor of Psychological & Brain Sciences. He writes and conducts research on geographic perception, cognition, and behavior, and is coauthor of the twelfth edition of the textbook Human geography: Landscapes of human activities. Dan turned 18, then the legal drinking age, in 1977, just one year after the opening of the New Albion Brewery in Sonoma, CA, widely recognized as the first American microbrewery to open since Prohibition. His interest in beer was further stoked by his exposure to many imported beers while working at liquor stores in Baltimore during his college days. These days, he lives near his wife in Santa Barbara, and occasionally they prefer a glass of wine to a beer.

