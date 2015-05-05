Calendar » The Home Sale Seminar at The Samarkand

May 5, 2015 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Learn tips to help sell your home in today’s market when The Samarkand hosts Moving Station, a relocation company that offers specialized assistance to seniors who are selling their homes. The Home Sale Seminar is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5 at 10:30 a.m. at The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community administered by Covenant Retirement Communities.

A representative from Moving Station will share crucial tips on how to navigate the process of selling your home. Learn the latest updates on the local real estate market, and find out more about The Home Sale Program.

The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, Calif., 93105. Reservations are required, as seating is limited. To reserve your spot, please visit www.TheSamarkand.org or call 877–231-6284.