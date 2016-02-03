Calendar » The Homestretch

February 3, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

"An amazing and important film with the potential to change the way we think about the problem of youth homelessness." – Alex Kotlowitz

The Homestretch follows three homeless teens as they fight to stay in school, graduate, and build a future. Each of these smart, ambitious teenagers – Roque, Kasey, and Anthony – working to complete their education while facing the trauma of being alone and abandoned, will surprise, inspire, and challenge audiences to rethink stereotypes of homelessness. While told through a personal perspective, their stories connect with larger issues of poverty, race, juvenile justice, immigration, foster care, and LGBTQ rights. (90 min, English, 2014)