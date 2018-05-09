Calendar » The Honest Struggle

May 9, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

After over 25 years of incarceration, a Muslim convert re-enters society in the Southside of Chicago to face the same streets that ruined his life. The film is a raw portrait of a man struggling with his past as a gang chief while trying to survive an honest life and redefine himself in a world in which he feels no belonging. 57min.

Watch trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REyduTF5Hog