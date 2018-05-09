Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:22 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

The Honest Struggle

May 9, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
After over 25 years of incarceration, a Muslim convert re-enters society in the Southside of Chicago to face the same streets that ruined his life. The film is a raw portrait of a man struggling with his past as a gang chief while trying to survive an honest life and redefine himself in a world in which he feels no belonging. 57min.

Watch trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REyduTF5Hog

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
  • Starts: May 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater, University Center Room 1504, Santa Barbara, CA 93106-6050
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/spring-2018
  • Sponsors: UCSB MultiCultural Center
 
 
 