The Honest Struggle
May 9, 2018 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
After over 25 years of incarceration, a Muslim convert re-enters society in the Southside of Chicago to face the same streets that ruined his life. The film is a raw portrait of a man struggling with his past as a gang chief while trying to survive an honest life and redefine himself in a world in which he feels no belonging. 57min.
Watch trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=REyduTF5Hog
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB MultiCultural Center
- Starts: May 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: UCSB MultiCultural Center Theater, University Center Room 1504, Santa Barbara, CA 93106-6050
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/spring-2018
