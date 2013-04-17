Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

The Hormonal Treatment / ER+ Breast Cancer

April 17, 2013 from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Dr. Julie Taguchi, prominent oncologist with Sansum Clinic, and specialist in breast care, will speak on the hormonal impacts in women with estrogen positive(ER+) breast cancer,understanding how treatment for ER+ cancer works,and managing the side effects and risks.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: PamTruax
  • Starts: April 17, 2013 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 1st Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://www.bcrcsb.org/
 
 
 