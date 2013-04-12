Calendar » The Horse Whisperer

April 12, 2013 from 9am - 3pm

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club proudly announces that Buck Brannaman, better known as “The Horse Whisperer”, will lead a clinic April 12th through April 15th at the upper arena. He will be teaching two classes: Foundation Horsemanship & Horsemanship I (for further information about the clinic classes please visit www.brannaman.com). With only 50 participants signed up, he will conduct personalized sessions with ample time to watch his world-renowned gentle leader techniques in person.