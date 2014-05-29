The House I LIve In
Drug Policy Alliance, Families ACT! and HopeDance
invite you to a FREE screening of the award-winning documentary
THE HOUSE I LIVE IN
Thursday, Man 29 @ 7 PM
Antioch University
602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara CA 93101
Entrance at the corner of Anacapa & Cota
The film will be followed by a panel discussion with:
Dr. Felice Blake, Assistant Professor UCSB Department of English
Director of American Cultures and Global Contexts Center
and its “Antiracism Inc.” program
Stuart S. Light, MA, MEd, LMFT, Counselor, Adjunct Faculty at Antioch University,
Adjunct Faculty as Santa Barbara City College in the
Alcohol and Drug Certification Program
Armando Gudiño, Policy Associate, Southern California, Drug Policy Alliance
The House I Live In is an award winning documentary which examines the War on Drugs. The film exposes the economic cost and failure of the initiative to achieve its goals, as well as the impact on individuals, families and communities. The film reveals race and class based discrepancies within the criminal justice system, and shows how addiction is a health issue which warrants treatment for nonviolent offenders rather than incarceration.
