Calendar » The House I LIve In

May 29, 2014 from 7:00 PM - 8:45 PM

Drug Policy Alliance, Families ACT! and HopeDance

invite you to a FREE screening of the award-winning documentary



THE HOUSE I LIVE IN

Thursday, Man 29 @ 7 PM

Antioch University

602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara CA 93101

Entrance at the corner of Anacapa & Cota

The film will be followed by a panel discussion with:

Dr. Felice Blake, Assistant Professor UCSB Department of English

Director of American Cultures and Global Contexts Center

and its “Antiracism Inc.” program

Stuart S. Light, MA, MEd, LMFT, Counselor, Adjunct Faculty at Antioch University,

Adjunct Faculty as Santa Barbara City College in the

Alcohol and Drug Certification Program

Armando Gudiño, Policy Associate, Southern California, Drug Policy Alliance

The House I Live In is an award winning documentary which examines the War on Drugs. The film exposes the economic cost and failure of the initiative to achieve its goals, as well as the impact on individuals, families and communities. The film reveals race and class based discrepancies within the criminal justice system, and shows how addiction is a health issue which warrants treatment for nonviolent offenders rather than incarceration.