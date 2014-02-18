Calendar » THE HUNT (DENMARK)

February 18, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:30pm

The devastating effects of false accusations of child molestation play out in the life of an innocent kindergarten teacher. Lucas's rapport with the children in his class has led one little girl, Klara, to develop a crush on him, but her embarrassment when her feelings are revealed leads her to claim that he exposed himself.

At the beginning of this screening in the For Your Consideration series, we show the Oscar-nominated Animated Short: FERAL.