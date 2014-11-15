Calendar » The Idiomatiques in Concert

November 15, 2014 from 6:00 pm

The Idiomatiques, from Santa Barbara are a Gypsy Jazz band in the Hot Club de France tradition. The ensemble performs instrumentals, vocals, and some impromptu comedy.

Featuring

Kim Collins - vocals, upright bass

Mike Glick - rhythm guitar

Brian Mann - accordion

Craig Sharma - lead guitar



http://theidiomatiques.com

