The Idiomatiques in Concert

November 15, 2014 from 6:00 pm

The Idiomatiques, from Santa Barbara are a Gypsy Jazz band in the Hot Club de France tradition. The ensemble performs instrumentals, vocals, and some impromptu comedy.

Featuring
Kim Collins - vocals, upright bass
Mike Glick - rhythm guitar
Brian Mann - accordion
Craig Sharma - lead guitar


http://theidiomatiques.com
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
  • Starts: November 15, 2014 6:00 pm
  • Price: Free / Suggested donation of $10
  • Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
  • Website: http://gslcms.org
  • Sponsors: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
 
 
 