The Idiomatiques in Concert
November 15, 2014 from 6:00 pm
The Idiomatiques, from Santa Barbara are a Gypsy Jazz band in the Hot Club de France tradition. The ensemble performs instrumentals, vocals, and some impromptu comedy.
Featuring
Kim Collins - vocals, upright bass
Mike Glick - rhythm guitar
Brian Mann - accordion
Craig Sharma - lead guitar
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
- Starts: November 15, 2014 6:00 pm
- Price: Free / Suggested donation of $10
- Location: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
- Website: http://gslcms.org
