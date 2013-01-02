Calendar » The Illusion of Loneliness ~ Free Talk

January 2, 2013 from 6:30

We spend all day every day trying to feel connected to others but can often end up feeling alone. This feeling of loneliness can then lead to other unpeaceful states of mind. Through Buddha’s practical teachings, we can learn how to overcome our unpeaceful states of mind and replace them with positive, happy states of mind and begin to fulfill our deepest wishes for peace and happiness. Join American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo for this special class. The talk is free and everyone is welcome.