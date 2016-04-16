The Influence of Money on Elections
April 16, 2016 from 2:30pm - 4:30pm
Dr.Ted Anagnoson will begin with a brief history of attempts to regulate campaign spending from the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 to today's Super PACs, and discuss the options we have for limiting spending.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 16, 2016 2:30pm - 4:30pm
- Price: Donation: $2 members/$5 non-members/Free with student ID
- Location: Patio Room, Vista del Monte Retirement Community
- Website: http://www..SBHumanists.org