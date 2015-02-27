Calendar » The Insect Comedy

February 27, 2015 from 8:30 pm

Nineteen student actors and the same creative team behind the national award-winning 2013 production of “The Pirates of Penzance,” stages “The Insect Comedy or The World We Live In”Feb. 27 and March 6 at 8:30 p.m., Feb. 28 and March 5 at 8 p.m., and March 7 at 2 p.m., all in Westmont’s Porter Theatre. Tickets are $10 for students, seniors and children, $15 for adults, and can be purchased online atwww.westmont.edu/boxoffice. For more information, please call (805) 565-7140.

The early 20th century European classic, written by Czech brothers Karel and Josef Capek in 1921, tackles themes such as threats of consumerism, nationalism and totalitarianism as told through the lives of insects.