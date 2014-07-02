Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 11:19 pm | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 

The Integrative & Synergistic Benefit of Chinese Medicine to Enhance Cancer Recovery

July 2, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Master Herbalist, Dr. Henry Han, OMD, CA, & MD (China), has an extensive background in Traditional Chinese Medicine and practices at the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic. Dr. Han will discuss the synergistic benefit of herbal formulas as a complementary approach for post treatment of cancer, along with methods to naturally support the immune system.  The lecture will include a question/answer session.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: PamTruax
  • Starts: July 2, 2014 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Price: No Charge
  • Location: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara 1535 Santa Barbara St. Santa Barbara, CA 93105
 
 
 