The Integrative & Synergistic Benefit of Chinese Medicine to Enhance Cancer Recovery

July 2, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Master Herbalist, Dr. Henry Han, OMD, CA, & MD (China), has an extensive background in Traditional Chinese Medicine and practices at the Santa Barbara Herb Clinic. Dr. Han will discuss the synergistic benefit of herbal formulas as a complementary approach for post treatment of cancer, along with methods to naturally support the immune system. The lecture will include a question/answer session.