Calendar » The Intricacies of Sleep and Your Health

April 14, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm

The Healthy Lifestyles Series by Interplay

‘A Forum for supporting one another in Healthy Living’

with host and Food as Medicine specialist

Kathelee Banister, MS, LAc

presents:

The Intricacies of Sleep

and Your Health

facilitated by:

Joshua Trimmell, BS, R.PSG.T

SleepTechnologist



Monday, April 14th

at 7:00pm

WHERE: 2012 Chapala-The Quaker Meetinghouse

(just up from the corner of Mission and Chapala)

street parking available

This evening is an invitation to come together to explore the fine art of sleep patterns and how they can change and even predict our personal prosperity, physical, and mental health.

Joshua received his Bachelor's of Science Degree and went on to became a Sleep Technologist in 2003. He has studied over 3,000 peoples' sleep patterns and is the founder of Sleep Cloud, and [email protected] Diagnostics. He currently conducts in-home sleep studies from Santa Barbara to LA. His passion is bringing balance into peoples lives, one night at a time.



Join in the discussion circle and learn the details of sleep patterns and what they mean for your life.



Donations accepted to compensate the Quakers for use of their Space



Join us for the series and be your best in 2014!