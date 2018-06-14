Calendar » The Italian Renaissance in Santa Barbara

June 14, 2018 from 7:00pm - 8:30pm



Lecture by: Erin Graffy

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7 pm

Doors open to SBMM Members 6:15pm and to Non-members at 6:45pm

Cost: $5 (SBMM Members)  $15 (Non-members)

Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 456 8747

Sponsored by: Marie L. Morrisroe

Author-Historian Erin Graffy offers her fascinating presentation on our Italian community and the Italian immigrants who played a significant role in transforming our sleepy little Hispanic village into an American town.

The steady stream of Italian immigrants to Santa Barbara started from the Piedmont region of Italy in the late nineteenth century and continued from the Veneto region in the following mid-century, all seeking a new life in the land of opportunity. And with these pioneering families came specific industries which have distinguished Santa Barbara to this day.

The illustrated lecture features wonderful historic photos including those of the earliest Italian families such as the Parma, Craviotto, Jordanos and photos of the industries dominated by Italian immigrants including dairy (i.e. Panizzon, Prevedello, Zanesco, etc.), stone masons, and fishing (Castagnola, Larco) as well as other early images of Santa Barbara.

Award-winning author Erin Graffy is well known for her extensive writings and lectures on Santa Barbara. She has written more than 100 books, monographs, and articles on regional history and culture — the personalities, organizations, and events. She is the historian for Old Spanish Day’s Fiesta, and has been featured as a regional historian on CNN, UNIVISION and in the 2015 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Erin’s recent book – Old Spanish Days: Santa Barbara History through Public Art – was the recipient of two national book prizes for History, and will be available for purchase after the lecture.