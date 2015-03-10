Calendar » The Joffrey Ballet

March 10, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3088 or (805) 893-3535

88.7 KCRW Presents

The Joffrey Ballet

Ashley Wheater, Artistic Director

Tues, Mar 10, 8:00 PM, Granada Theatre

Dance series sponsored in part by Margo & Robert Feinberg and the Cohen Family Fund



“Balletgoing rarely gets more rewarding.” Chicago Tribune



Hailed as “America’s Company of Firsts,” The Joffrey Ballet was the first to appear on television, first to perform at the White House, first to appear on the cover of Time magazine and even first to have a major feature film based on it (Robert Altman’s The Company). Nearly 60 years after its founding, this sterling company remains on the forefront of American dance, with exemplary dancers who demonstrate “the amazing power of the human body and the crazy reach of the artistic imagination” (Chicago Sun-Times). The Joffrey performs a rapturous program drawn from its impeccable repertory.



Program

Val Caniparoli: Incantations

Stanton Welch: Son of a Chamber Symphony

Alexander Ekman: Episode 31