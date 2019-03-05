Calendar » The Joffrey Ballet

March 5, 2019 from 8:00pm

“It seems as though there is no challenge the Joffrey Ballet can’t meet… artistic director Ashley Wheater has figured out that his team thrives when it refuses to get comfortable.” Chicago Tribune



“The Joffrey dancers, costumed and lit and shockingly talented, are like a rock concert for the eyes.” Huffington Post



Among America’s premier ballet companies, Chicago-based Joffrey Ballet returns with two spellbinding nights of cutting-edge programs featuring one of Balanchine’s earliest experimental works, two pieces by modern ballet master Nicolas Blanc, the unique cinematic vision of Swedish choreographer Alexander Ekman, contemporary ballet darling Justin Peck with a work set to a score by Philip Glass, and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s spellbinding depiction of a turbulent cloud formation. These tour-de-force, wide-ranging programs display the inestimable skill of The Joffrey Ballet’s dancers, classically trained to the highest standards, and the company’s unique, inclusive perspective on dance.



Tue, Mar 5 (Program A)

George Balanchine: The Four Temperaments

Nicolas Blanc: Beyond the Shore

Alexander Ekman: Joy

$49-$129 General Public, $21 UCSB Students

Call the Arts & Lectures ticket office at (805) 893-3535 for your tickets!