The John Scofield Joe Lovano Quartet

February 25, 2016 from 8:00 pm

It’s often said that history repeats itself but in the instance of making music, a reunion of two performers will not necessarily bring about the sounds of their collective past. Grammy-winning saxophonist/composer Joe Lovano and the equally lauded guitarist/composer John Scofield are preparing another turn together in the public eye. One of the most popular groups of the early 1990’s, the satisfying musical coalition of Joe Lovano and John Scofield kept their mutual fans waiting almost 20 years for their reunion until 2008 when the two masters reconvened for a critical and commercially acclaimed tour of Asia and Australia. Every audience on their 2008 tour enjoyed the next level in their partnership – the sum of their collective years of experience, creativity and technique presented with intensity, skill and fun. For 2015/16 Scofield and Lovano will showcase a dynamic new ensemble for their North American fans with Ben Street on bass and Bill Stewart on drums.