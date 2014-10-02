Calendar » The Journey: Paintings by Carolin Peters

October 2, 2014 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

In this series of oil paintings, artist Carolin Peters follows an archetypal man’s journey of self-discovery. The paintings trace the inner path toward psychological individuation – the process of becoming fully oneself by exploring the subconscious mind as the primary source for healing. The artist’s concern for the environment as the home of humanity is also evident in these paintings, which are set in open, pleasant landscapes where animals provide guidance to the individual on a philosophical, spiritual and mystical journey.

Peters writes, “In this visually and generally overstimulated age, which is all too often laced with cynicism and defeatism, I offer up work intended to wrest away a few minutes of quiet joy, creating a mental and physical space in which to start or continue our own journey.”

Admission is free. The Kwan Fong Gallery, located in Soiland Humanities Center, is open to the public 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. See for parking information. For more information, call Michael Pearce, curator, at 805-444-7716 or visit www.callutheran.edu/kwan_fong.