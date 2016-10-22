Calendar » The Junior League of SB is hosting its 80th Anniversary Rummage Sale!

October 22, 2016 from 8:00am - 2:00pm

FRIDAY, October 21st 6:00pm - 9:00pm

($15 admission, Kids 18 and under free with ID. Bonus Pack tickets available - 12 tickets for $150)



SATURDAY, October 22nd 8:00am - 2:00pm (FREE admission)



Come one, come all to find gently used treasures for bargain basement prices including: Clothes, Toys, Home goods, Kitchen wares, Furniture and much more!



The Friday night Pre-Sale event is a great opportunity to get first dibs on wonderful treasures before the doors open again on Saturday, Oct 22nd (FREE admission on Saturday.)



Earl Warren Exhibit Hall - 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara



www.JLSantaBarbara.org



Pre Sale Event tickets available for purchase here:

https://www.jlsantabarbara.org/?nd=ticket_list&fundraiser_id=14



The Junior League of Santa Barbara, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.