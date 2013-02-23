Calendar » The Knights with Wu Man

February 23, 2013 from 8:00pm

Knights with Wu Man, pipa Sat, Feb 23 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $38 : General Public $10 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) $10 : All Students “A chamber music experience in orchestral form.” – Yo-Yo Ma Renowned pipa virtuoso Wu Man returns with progressive New York classical ensemble The Knights for a stirring evening of elegant classical and contemporary chamber orchestra works.