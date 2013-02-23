The Knights with Wu Man
February 23, 2013 from 8:00pm
Knights with Wu Man, pipa Sat, Feb 23 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $38 : General Public $10 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) $10 : All Students “A chamber music experience in orchestral form.” – Yo-Yo Ma Renowned pipa virtuoso Wu Man returns with progressive New York classical ensemble The Knights for a stirring evening of elegant classical and contemporary chamber orchestra works.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: UCSB Arts & Lectures
- Starts: February 23, 2013 8:00pm
- Price: $38 General Public/ $10 All Students
- Location: UCSB Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2477
- Sponsors: UCSB Arts & Lectures