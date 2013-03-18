Calendar » The Knox School of Santa Barbara for Gifted and Talented Children “School Informational Evening”

March 18, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

The Knox School of Santa Barbara welcomes parents and the community to learn more about the new local resource for gifted children and their families. Presentations and Q&A with Founder & Executive Director Dr. Angela Tanner and other experts and pioneers in gifted education. Guests will learn about the characteristics and needs of gifted children and The Knox School approach, and have the opportunity to connect with experts and other local families. Light refreshments.