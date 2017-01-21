Calendar » The Knox School of Santa Barbara OPEN HOUSE

January 21, 2017 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

The Knox School of Santa Barbara 2017-2018 Open House

January 21, 2017

The Knox School of Santa Barbara for Gifted and Talented Children serves children in grades 1-8. Our highly individualized curriculum meets students at their ability level to optimize their intellectual and academic development. Small class size, high teacher to student ratios, hands-on learning and differentiated, meaningful instruction all ensure students thrive. Valuing the children’s deep intellectual curiosity, high ethical standards, and emotional sensitivities, the School provides a receptive, nurturing, student-centered environment encouraging inquiry and independence and connecting experiences to the outside world through volunteerism and exceptional field-trips. Core classes are supplemented by a comprehensive STEAM program, Fine Art, World Language, Performing Arts, Physical Education, and Mindfulness. Located in downtown Santa Barbara, the school environment is one of rich self-discovery, encouraging children to become educated, thinking, and moral citizens.

Come join us Saturday, January 21st at our Open House to learn more about The Knox School’s educational approach and curriculum. A presentation by Founder and Director, Angela Tanner, will start at 10:00 am, followed by visits to the classroom and refreshments. Children are welcome to attend!

The Knox School is situated at 1525 Santa Barbara St., on the campus of the Unitarian Society across from Alice Keck Park Gardens. We look forward to welcoming you to The Knox School!