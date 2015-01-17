Calendar » The Knox School of Santa Barbara’s Open House

January 17, 2015 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

The Knox School of Santa Barbara invites you to come explore our educational approach for gifted children grades 1 through 8. There will be a presentation at 12:00, followed by classroom visits. Children are welcome.

Contact the main office at (805) 222-0107 or [email protected] for more information.

Website: http://www.knoxschoolsb.org/