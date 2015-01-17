Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 5:09 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

The Knox School of Santa Barbara’s Open House

January 17, 2015 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm

The Knox School of Santa Barbara invites you to come explore our educational approach for gifted children grades 1 through 8. There will be a presentation at 12:00, followed by classroom visits. Children are welcome. 

Contact the main office at (805) 222-0107 or [email protected] for more information. 

Website: http://www.knoxschoolsb.org/ 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: KnoxSchool
  • Starts: January 17, 2015 12:00pm - 2:00pm
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: The Knox School of Santa Barbara, at 1525 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.knoxschoolsb.org/events
 
 
 