The Korean Road: Dancing Through History

January 28, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

“…they brought electricity! The Korean dancers were a percussive high light; their intensity and skill unremitting.” –Ballet magazine

Known as a global movement with a bold mix of the East and West, the OngDance Company brings a sacred journey through the history of Korean dance and music. From the ancient Court dance of the Goryeo Dynasty to the earliest forms of traditional Korean dance, the dancers and musicians provide an intensifying expose of the history of Korean traditional dance through the sequence of each piece. Founded in 2004 in San Francisco, the OngDance Company has been involved in promoting cross-cultural understanding and appreciation of Korean artistry and engaging communities to connect to their own backgrounds.



Tickets on sale now: $5 for UCSB students and children under 12. $15 general admission.