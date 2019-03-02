Calendar » The Laramie Project

March 2, 2019 from 2:00pm

In October 1998, a hateful act took the life of Matthew Shepard. As the nation struggled to explain threads of intolerance woven into the fabric of American communities, Moisés Kaufman and members of Tectonic Theater Project visited Laramie, Wyoming to listen to the people of the community where the crime took place. Through a text taken verbatim from hundreds of interviews, The Laramie Project reveals a complex truth of the depths of intolerance and the heights of human empathy.

Performance Dates:

March 1, 6, 7, 8, 2019 - 8:00pm

March 2, 9, 2019 - 2:00pm