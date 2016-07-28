Calendar » The Lark’s Dirty South Cook-Out

July 28, 2016 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Join The Lark's Chef JP & friends for a Dirty South Cook-Out paired with classic southern beers on Thursday, July 28, 7pm held at Santa Barbara Wine Collective.

First Course:

Cornmeal Fried Gulf Oysters

{ chayote squash remoulade, crispy pickled okra, louisiana hot sauce, grilled lemon }

Second Course:

Smoked Santa Barbara White Seabass

{ crispy pork belly, butter lettuce, bourbon pickled jalapenos, sugar baby watermelon }

Third Course:

Creole Crawfish Boil

{ smoked duck andouille sausage , heirloom tomato, sweet corn, fingerling potatoes charred eggplant }

Fourth Course:

Chicory Pecan Ice Cream

{ sazerac pan perdu, pickled peaches, opal basil }

Tickets are $75 all inclusive for this amazing southern style 4-course dinner party. RSVP at [email protected] or 602-290-1765