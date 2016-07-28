The Lark’s Dirty South Cook-Out
Join The Lark's Chef JP & friends for a Dirty South Cook-Out paired with classic southern beers on Thursday, July 28, 7pm held at Santa Barbara Wine Collective.
First Course:
Cornmeal Fried Gulf Oysters
{ chayote squash remoulade, crispy pickled okra, louisiana hot sauce, grilled lemon }
Second Course:
Smoked Santa Barbara White Seabass
{ crispy pork belly, butter lettuce, bourbon pickled jalapenos, sugar baby watermelon }
Third Course:
Creole Crawfish Boil
{ smoked duck andouille sausage , heirloom tomato, sweet corn, fingerling potatoes charred eggplant }
Fourth Course:
Chicory Pecan Ice Cream
{ sazerac pan perdu, pickled peaches, opal basil }
Tickets are $75 all inclusive for this amazing southern style 4-course dinner party. RSVP at [email protected] or 602-290-1765
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: [email protected]
- Starts: July 28, 2016 7:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $75 per person, all inclusive
- Location: The Lark held at Santa Barbara Wine Collective
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/293517794335777/